Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Indian diamond industry may halt purchases of all diamonds from 10 to 31, July
Rough diamonds Image credit: DTC Botswana
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India along with four other industry bodies have again issued an appeal to industry members to halt all purchases of diamonds between 10 and 31 July.
It is estimated that about $7bn of rough and polished diamonds have been stuck in India, the world's cutting and polishing capital, since the country went into lockdown on 25 March.
The organizations believe that the moratorium will help preserve inventory values and protect the industry. Recommendations have however allowed members to imports between 1 and 9 July, and can later agree to a voluntary restrain for the rest of the month.
According to the trade organizations, the industry's self-discipline has helped to reduce the industry’s inventory and manage cash flow at a time when businesses across the world are going through disruptions.
The letter to the members also says that GJEPC and others will be writing to large diamond miners urging continued flexibility and restraint at their Sights and sales.
In the Surat cutting centre, rules were eased recently allowing a limited number of artisans to return to work with strict social distancing, but the number of COVID-19 infection has surged of late, leading to shutting down of the manufacturing units.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished