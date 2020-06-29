Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Robotics Solutions from STPL helps revive diamond industry
The Indian diamond industry has been hard hit by Covid-19 for the past few months finding it difficult to restart due to lack of artisans. However, two diamond processors from Gujarat have restarted their units, carrying out production routine despite low attendance of artisans, in full compliance with the rules of social distance. Both the companies are using STPL's robotic solutions at every stage, from rough diamond planning to cutting and 4P processing, according to a press release from STPL.
"We use STPL's automation solutions ROBOMATIC 2.0 so we can take our production to the next level even if we don't have enough craftsmen at the moment,” said Sailesh Italiya of Twara Diamond in Surat. Hasmukh Kakadia of Kakdiam, another Surat-based diamond processor said: “We are using STPL's Robotic Planner and ROBOMATIC 2.0 4P robots for diamond planning and cutting. We have over 100 STPL 4P robots in our units.”
Commenting on this, Rahul Gaywala, CEO, STPL, a state-of-the-art diamond processing solutions provider based in Surat, said: “Only robotics and automation can keep the diamond industry afloat in the future. The diamond processors who understand the importance of digital solutions in the diamond industry will be able to outperform others in the new, more competitive world. Robotics and automation allow for faster, more quantitative and better-quality production in less time, less space and with fewer craftsmen."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished