Robotics Solutions from STPL helps revive diamond industry

Image credit: STPL

The Indian diamond industry has been hard hit by Covid-19 for the past few months finding it difficult to restart due to lack of artisans. However, two diamond processors from Gujarat have restarted their units, carrying out production routine despite low attendance of artisans, in full compliance with the rules of social distance. Both the companies are using STPL's robotic solutions at every stage, from rough diamond planning to cutting and 4P processing, according to a press release from STPL."We use STPL's automation solutions ROBOMATIC 2.0 so we can take our production to the next level even if we don't have enough craftsmen at the moment,” said Sailesh Italiya of Twara Diamond in Surat. Hasmukh Kakadia of Kakdiam, another Surat-based diamond processor said: “We are using STPL's Robotic Planner and ROBOMATIC 2.0 4P robots for diamond planning and cutting. We have over 100 STPL 4P robots in our units.”Commenting on this, Rahul Gaywala, CEO, STPL, a state-of-the-art diamond processing solutions provider based in Surat, said: “Only robotics and automation can keep the diamond industry afloat in the future. The diamond processors who understand the importance of digital solutions in the diamond industry will be able to outperform others in the new, more competitive world. Robotics and automation allow for faster, more quantitative and better-quality production in less time, less space and with fewer craftsmen."