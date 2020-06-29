Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Hong Kong jewellery sales dip 69.7% in May
King Fook Jewellery Store, Hong Kong Image credit: King Fook
Jewellery sales in Hong Kong this last May fell 69.7 per cent y-o-y, according to the latest data from the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong.
Sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts were down 76.7 per cent in April and 75.2 per cent in March as the city’s months-long battle against Covid-19 dampened consumer sentiment and decimated retail businesses. The government has since relaxed social distancing rules, with more and more consumers revisiting shopping districts.
From January to May, jewellery sales sank 67 per cent compared to a year ago, again representing the steepest decline among all retail categories. Overall sales in May were down 32.8 per cent and 34.8 per cent in the first five months of the year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished