Get Diamonds and JA announce Member Benefit Partner Agreement

Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, and Get Diamonds, the world’s largest B2B online diamond marketplace that is backed and supported by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), have announced a Member Benefit Partner agreement, says a press release from WFDB.Through this agreement, JA Members now have access to VIP enrollment as well as discounted subscription services on Get Diamonds.The Get Diamonds online trading platform allows trade members access to a large volume and variety of diamonds. The 4,000 registered suppliers are all members in good standing of WFDB-affiliated diamond exchanges. Get Diamonds lists 1.3 million stones, worth over $5.7 bln. There are 25,000 registered buyers from around the world. Get Diamonds is powered by Lucy Platforms, a leading developer of e-commerce platforms for the diamond industry.“We are looking forward to providing our members access to the Get Diamonds platform. The platform is very comprehensive and enables our members to better serve their customers and compete in today’s challenging business environment,” says Jewelers of America President & CEO David J. Bonaparte.“Get Diamonds is the only non-profit trading platform that was established ‘by the industry, for the industry.’ It is committed to full transparency, and all profits will be used for projects that benefit the global diamond and jewelry industries. We are proud to be a Member Benefit Partner of Jewelers of America. Both the WFDB and JA embody a shared commitment to professionalism, trust and ethical practices,” says Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.Through the Member Benefit, Jewelers of America Members will receive VIP registration; one-year subscription for $300 (regularly $425) when subscribed by September 1, 2020; eight months free with one-year subscription; 20% discount on the one-year subscription fee after September 1, 2020; 15% discount on each additional user; and discounts on shipping with the site’s authorized shipping companies.