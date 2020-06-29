Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Get Diamonds and JA announce Member Benefit Partner Agreement
Image credit: WFDB
Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, and Get Diamonds, the world’s largest B2B online diamond marketplace that is backed and supported by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), have announced a Member Benefit Partner agreement, says a press release from WFDB.
Through this agreement, JA Members now have access to VIP enrollment as well as discounted subscription services on Get Diamonds.
The Get Diamonds online trading platform allows trade members access to a large volume and variety of diamonds. The 4,000 registered suppliers are all members in good standing of WFDB-affiliated diamond exchanges. Get Diamonds lists 1.3 million stones, worth over $5.7 bln. There are 25,000 registered buyers from around the world. Get Diamonds is powered by Lucy Platforms, a leading developer of e-commerce platforms for the diamond industry.
“We are looking forward to providing our members access to the Get Diamonds platform. The platform is very comprehensive and enables our members to better serve their customers and compete in today’s challenging business environment,” says Jewelers of America President & CEO David J. Bonaparte.
“Get Diamonds is the only non-profit trading platform that was established ‘by the industry, for the industry.’ It is committed to full transparency, and all profits will be used for projects that benefit the global diamond and jewelry industries. We are proud to be a Member Benefit Partner of Jewelers of America. Both the WFDB and JA embody a shared commitment to professionalism, trust and ethical practices,” says Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.
Through the Member Benefit, Jewelers of America Members will receive VIP registration; one-year subscription for $300 (regularly $425) when subscribed by September 1, 2020; eight months free with one-year subscription; 20% discount on the one-year subscription fee after September 1, 2020; 15% discount on each additional user; and discounts on shipping with the site’s authorized shipping companies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished