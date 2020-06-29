Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
India’s jewellery show ‘IIJS Premiere’ rescheduled to January 2021
Image credit: IIJS
India’s largest jewellery trade show, the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere, has been rescheduled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.
GJEPC, the organiser of the show, after consultation with the participants from India and other countries, has decided to reschedule the event to January 2021.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “IIJS Premiere is organised each year during the first week of August. However, this year due to Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures taken by various countries and jewellery fraternity, the show has been postponed to January 2021. We will duly consult the Government, to chart out stringent safety norms, while also ensuring that business returns to normal. IIJS would remain to be the most awaited Jewellery buying experiences of the year and the show would be organized without compromising on anyone’s safety. The team is proactively planning on a new format to bring the industry together once again.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished