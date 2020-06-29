India’s jewellery show ‘IIJS Premiere’ rescheduled to January 2021

Today

Image credit: IIJS

India’s largest jewellery trade show, the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere, has been rescheduled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.GJEPC, the organiser of the show, after consultation with the participants from India and other countries, has decided to reschedule the event to January 2021.Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “IIJS Premiere is organised each year during the first week of August. However, this year due to Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures taken by various countries and jewellery fraternity, the show has been postponed to January 2021. We will duly consult the Government, to chart out stringent safety norms, while also ensuring that business returns to normal. IIJS would remain to be the most awaited Jewellery buying experiences of the year and the show would be organized without compromising on anyone’s safety. The team is proactively planning on a new format to bring the industry together once again.”