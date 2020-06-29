Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
DMCC signs MoU with Guangzhou Diamond Exchange of China
DMCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), establishing a strategic partnership with one of China’s leading international diamond trading platforms and communities.
The agreement strengthens bilateral ties between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China and creates new trading opportunities across the diamond industry. DMCC and GZDE will gain access to new markets as a result of the collaboration, and both parties have committed to cooperation promoting responsible business practices among their respective members.
“This agreement will further advance the strong and longstanding cultural and commercial ties that exist between the UAE and China, and extend our support to both the Dubai Silk Road strategy and One Belt One Road Initiative,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange.
“In this specially challenging but should-be-with-hope moment for the global industry, we are looking forward to closely cooperating with DMCC to introduce more business opportunities to the Chinese diamond industry and to explore and identify more sparkles for the Dubai diamond community, together with the global diamond society. This strategic document mandates us mission with vision,” said Liang Weizhang, President, Guangzhou Diamond Exchange.
China is one of DMCC’s key target markets and its business district already enjoys strong relationships with several Chinese entities. Last year, DMCC signed a similar agreement with the China Gems and Jade Exchange (CGJE) to connect buyers and sellers of gemstones and jade from the two countries.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished