ALROSA: Internatsionalny is back to work

The Internatsionalny diamond mine resumed operations on June 30 at zero local time (GMT + 9) after a short downtime, the company said on Tuesday, noting that “this decision was made by the management of the Mirny Mining and Processing Division as the majority of workers and contractors were tested negative for COVID-19.”The company’s 12 coronavirus-positive employees are currently being treated.“The mine’s operations resumed in a two-shift mode. Mine staff doesn’t meet with contractors working at surface facilities and the headcount of the latter reduced to a minimum. Employees of the mine waiting for the confirmation of test results remain furloughed,” ALROSA’s statement said.The company intends to periodically repeat tests for coronavirus, while taking control of all cases of SARS among the staff in order to protect the health of workers and their families.