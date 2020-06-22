Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Yesterday
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Fire starts at ALROSA’s Internatsionalny diamond mine
The Internatsionalny diamond mine Image credit: ALROSA
A load-haul-dump vehicle caught fire at the ALROSA Internatsionalny diamond mine, according to Interfax citing Yakutia’s Ministry of Emergencies. At that moment, there were 98 people in the mine, all of whom were said to be evacuated to the surface. According to the Ministry of Emergencies, the level of the air-gas mixture in the mine remains normal.
The fire is being extinguished by two teams of the Yakutian Paramilitary Mine Rescue Squad consisting of 15 people and two pieces of equipment.
On June 25, ALROSA decided to suspend operations at Internatsionalny as some of its employees had been infected with coronavirus. The company said then that only the services that ensure “safe operation of the critical infrastructure at the mine” will continue their work. Preliminarily, the company intended to idle the mine for one to two weeks.