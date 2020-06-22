Stornoway reshuffles its management team

Today

The Renard Diamond Mine Image credit: Stornoway Diamonds

Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc. has announced that Patrick Godin and Ms Annie Torkia Lagacé will be stepping down from their respective positions as President and CEO of the Corporation and Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Services. These changes are effective as of June 26, 2020, according to a Press Release from Stornoway Diamonds.Patrick Sévigny joined Stornoway in 2015 and is currently the Corporation’s Vice President Operations. He will succeed Patrick Godin and will assume the leadership of the company as Chief Operating Officer. Ms Lagacé's responsibilities however will be redistributed within the organization.The departures of Godin and Ms Lagacé are a further step in the rationalization exercise of the executive team which began in 2019 with the privatization of Stornoway. The Board of Directors, in collaboration with the Corporation’s shareholders, continues to work actively on streamlining the Corporation and an eventual restart of Renard mine operations as the diamond market recovers.Commenting on the changes, Hubert T. Lacroix, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stornoway said: “Patrick first joined the Stornoway team in 2010 as Chief Operating Officer. Annie first joined Stornoway in 2014 as Vice President, Legal Affairs and has been given additional responsibilities over time to reflect her significant contribution to the organization. Pat and Annie will continue to support Stornoway's current executive team to ensure a transition through the end of 2020.”