Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Yesterday
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Stornoway reshuffles its management team
The Renard Diamond Mine Image credit: Stornoway Diamonds
Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc. has announced that Patrick Godin and Ms Annie Torkia Lagacé will be stepping down from their respective positions as President and CEO of the Corporation and Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Services. These changes are effective as of June 26, 2020, according to a Press Release from Stornoway Diamonds.
Patrick Sévigny joined Stornoway in 2015 and is currently the Corporation’s Vice President Operations. He will succeed Patrick Godin and will assume the leadership of the company as Chief Operating Officer. Ms Lagacé's responsibilities however will be redistributed within the organization.
The departures of Godin and Ms Lagacé are a further step in the rationalization exercise of the executive team which began in 2019 with the privatization of Stornoway. The Board of Directors, in collaboration with the Corporation’s shareholders, continues to work actively on streamlining the Corporation and an eventual restart of Renard mine operations as the diamond market recovers.
Commenting on the changes, Hubert T. Lacroix, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stornoway said: “Patrick first joined the Stornoway team in 2010 as Chief Operating Officer. Annie first joined Stornoway in 2014 as Vice President, Legal Affairs and has been given additional responsibilities over time to reflect her significant contribution to the organization. Pat and Annie will continue to support Stornoway's current executive team to ensure a transition through the end of 2020.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished