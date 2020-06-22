Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Today
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
IEG & Vicenzaoro to host ‘VOICE’ from 12 -14, September
Image credit: IEG
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and Vicenzaoro will host a special Live-cum-Virtual Event -VOICE (Vicenzaoro International Community Event) - at Vicenza’s Expo Centre from September 12-14, 2020. This will be a platform to reunite the gold and jewellery sector Live, and Re-launch business and export activities around the world.
The three-day event will include a Summit where the Community will discuss the state of the industry and the upcoming challenges; a mega-showroom, accessible both physically as well as through virtual platforms, where supply chain companies will present their new collections.
However, the talks and seminars will be live online and also viewable on Youtube, Instagram and FB all over the world; and in ‘Virtual Buyer Rooms’ for visitors from countries with difficulties in travelling to Italy. In the latter case, meetings can be scheduled by exhibitors and buyers themselves through the I-MOP, IEG’s Meeting Omnichannel Platform.
VOICE will be held alongside VIOFF (Vicenzaoro’s Off Show event), this time entitled “The New Golden Way”. A total trade show re-boot may only be seen with Vicenzaoro January 2021.
The event’s main Sponsor will be UBI Banca, and it will be supported through important partnerships with the sector’s key players, and on an international scale, CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished