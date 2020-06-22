IEG & Vicenzaoro to host ‘VOICE’ from 12 -14, September

Today

Image credit: IEG

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and Vicenzaoro will host a special Live-cum-Virtual Event -VOICE (Vicenzaoro International Community Event) - at Vicenza’s Expo Centre from September 12-14, 2020. This will be a platform to reunite the gold and jewellery sector Live, and Re-launch business and export activities around the world.The three-day event will include a Summit where the Community will discuss the state of the industry and the upcoming challenges; a mega-showroom, accessible both physically as well as through virtual platforms, where supply chain companies will present their new collections.However, the talks and seminars will be live online and also viewable on Youtube, Instagram and FB all over the world; and in ‘Virtual Buyer Rooms’ for visitors from countries with difficulties in travelling to Italy. In the latter case, meetings can be scheduled by exhibitors and buyers themselves through the I-MOP, IEG’s Meeting Omnichannel Platform.VOICE will be held alongside VIOFF (Vicenzaoro’s Off Show event), this time entitled “The New Golden Way”. A total trade show re-boot may only be seen with Vicenzaoro January 2021.The event’s main Sponsor will be UBI Banca, and it will be supported through important partnerships with the sector’s key players, and on an international scale, CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation.