Lucapa begins bulk sampling of L071 kimberlite at Lulo

Today

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has commenced the bulk sampling of L071 kimberlite at the Lulo project in Angola.L071 is estimated to be about 30ha in size at surface.Two bulk sample locations had been chosen at L071, where the completed delineation drilling showed the targeted volcaniclastic kimberlite was hosted.The ASX-listed company together with its Lulo partners Endiama and Rosas & Petalas had been searching for the hard-rock sources of the high-value alluvial diamonds being mined at the Angolan project.It said the L071 kimberlite sample will be the first of the kimberlites in the Canguige catchment area to be bulk sampled.The Canguige catchment area had been the focus of the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme following the recovery of 45 diamonds of up to 3.75 carats from a stream sample taken from the Canguige tributary.The Canguige catchment area hosts five of the 16 kimberlites ‘top-rated’ during the 2019 kimberlite review.Delineation drilling, bulk sampling and additional stream or tributary sampling in the catchment areas hosting the 11 other priority targets will be conducted throughout 2020 and into 2021.