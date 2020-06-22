Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Today
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Lucapa begins bulk sampling of L071 kimberlite at Lulo
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond has commenced the bulk sampling of L071 kimberlite at the Lulo project in Angola.
L071 is estimated to be about 30ha in size at surface.
Two bulk sample locations had been chosen at L071, where the completed delineation drilling showed the targeted volcaniclastic kimberlite was hosted.
The ASX-listed company together with its Lulo partners Endiama and Rosas & Petalas had been searching for the hard-rock sources of the high-value alluvial diamonds being mined at the Angolan project.
It said the L071 kimberlite sample will be the first of the kimberlites in the Canguige catchment area to be bulk sampled.
The Canguige catchment area had been the focus of the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme following the recovery of 45 diamonds of up to 3.75 carats from a stream sample taken from the Canguige tributary.
The Canguige catchment area hosts five of the 16 kimberlites ‘top-rated’ during the 2019 kimberlite review.
Delineation drilling, bulk sampling and additional stream or tributary sampling in the catchment areas hosting the 11 other priority targets will be conducted throughout 2020 and into 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished