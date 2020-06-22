Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Today
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Lucara’s Clara expands collaboration with Sarine to extend provenance traceability
Image credit: Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation
Lucara Diamond’s Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation has expanded its collaboration with Sarine Technologies to extend provenance traceability of its diamonds.
Lucara said through a proprietary interface, Clara's platform will now provide the diamond’s source mine information and scanned 3D model data generated during its internal processing, for storage in the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM cloud-based repository.
“Clara is delighted to expand its partnership with Sarine, creating an opportunity to extend the all-important provenance tracking record further into the supply chain, as issues of responsible and sustainable sourcing are key to consumer confidence in our industry today,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“The data generated by Sarine’s Galaxy® and Advisor® technologies already on Clara’s digital platform will now be seamlessly integrated with the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM to facilitate a definitive proof of the stone's initial source, adding value throughout the diamond pipeline.”
Clara is a digital, web based rough diamond sales platform, while Sarine is a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished