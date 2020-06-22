Lucara’s Clara expands collaboration with Sarine to extend provenance traceability

Today

Image credit: Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation

Lucara Diamond’s Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation has expanded its collaboration with Sarine Technologies to extend provenance traceability of its diamonds.Lucara said through a proprietary interface, Clara's platform will now provide the diamond’s source mine information and scanned 3D model data generated during its internal processing, for storage in the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM cloud-based repository.“Clara is delighted to expand its partnership with Sarine, creating an opportunity to extend the all-important provenance tracking record further into the supply chain, as issues of responsible and sustainable sourcing are key to consumer confidence in our industry today,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.“The data generated by Sarine’s Galaxy® and Advisor® technologies already on Clara’s digital platform will now be seamlessly integrated with the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM to facilitate a definitive proof of the stone's initial source, adding value throughout the diamond pipeline.”Clara is a digital, web based rough diamond sales platform, while Sarine is a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems.