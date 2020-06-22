Angola establishes Mineral Resources Agency

Today

Angola has established the National Agency of Mineral Resources (ANRM) as it steps up efforts to restructure the mining industry.The agency will, among other things, regulate the mining sector, oversee all mineral resources in the country with the exception of hydrocarbons.Angolan minister of mineral resources Diamantino Pedro Azevedo was quoted by local media as saying that the newly created agency to improve the investment environment.He said at the inauguration ceremony of the ANRM's board directors that the new body would also be responsible for regulating the mining sector.“We took on the task of improving the investment climate in Angola's mining sector…,” said the minister.Agency's chairperson Jacinto Rocha also said on the sidelines of the event that Angola is rich in mineral resources and they will do everything to welcome South African, Canadian, Australian, American and English companies.