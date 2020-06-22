Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Angola establishes Mineral Resources Agency
The agency will, among other things, regulate the mining sector, oversee all mineral resources in the country with the exception of hydrocarbons.
Angolan minister of mineral resources Diamantino Pedro Azevedo was quoted by local media as saying that the newly created agency to improve the investment environment.
He said at the inauguration ceremony of the ANRM's board directors that the new body would also be responsible for regulating the mining sector.
“We took on the task of improving the investment climate in Angola's mining sector…,” said the minister.
Agency's chairperson Jacinto Rocha also said on the sidelines of the event that Angola is rich in mineral resources and they will do everything to welcome South African, Canadian, Australian, American and English companies.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished