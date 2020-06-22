ALROSA shareholders elected new Supervisory Board

Today

The shareholders of PJSC ALROSA elected a new Supervisory Board of the company and made a number of other decisions at the annual general meeting, said the company’s press release distributed on Thursday.At the meeting, held in absentia on June 24, 2020, the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA was elected as follows: 1. Gordon Maria Vladimirovna (independent director) - member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Polyus; 2. Grigoryeva Evgenia Vasilievna - until April 30, 2020, the Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 3. Gurieva Natalya Filippovna - acting Deputy Head of Administration of the Municipal District “Verkhnevilyuysky ulus (district) of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)”; 4. Dmitriev Kirill Aleksandrovich - CEO of the Management Company of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (JSC); 5. Donets Andrei Ivanovich - First Deputy CEO of ANO “Agency of the Far East for Attracting Investments and Export Support”; 6. Ivanov Sergey Sergeevich – Chief Executive Officer – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA; 7. Konov Dmitry Vladimirovich (independent director) - Chairman of the Board of PJSC SIBUR Holding; 8. Mestnikov Sergey Vasilievich - acting Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 9. Moiseev Alexey Vladimirovich - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; 10. Nikolaev Aysen Sergeevich - Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 11. Noskov Alexey Petrovich (independent director, had not previously been a member of the Board) - managing director of Polyus Aldan JSC; 12. Rashevsky Vladimir Valerievich (previously not a member of the Board) - member of the Board of Directors of SUEK JSC; 13. Siluanov Anton Germanovich - Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; 14. Tereshchenko Maxim Viktorovich (previously not a member of the Board) - Minister of Industry and Geology of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 15. Fedorov Oleg Romanovich - member of the Board of Directors of IDGC of the North-West PJSC.The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as well as members of specific committees will be determined at the next meeting of the Board.The shareholders also approved the Annual Report and the annual accounting (financial) statements of AK ALROSA for 2019, the distribution of net profit for 2019 and of undistributed profit for prior years, approved dividends, decided on remuneration for members of the Supervisory Board and the Auditing Committee who are not public officials, elected members of the Auditing Committee.PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC was approved as the Company’s RAS and IFRS auditor for 2020.