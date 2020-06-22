Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
ALROSA shareholders elected new Supervisory Board
At the meeting, held in absentia on June 24, 2020, the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA was elected as follows: 1. Gordon Maria Vladimirovna (independent director) - member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Polyus; 2. Grigoryeva Evgenia Vasilievna - until April 30, 2020, the Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 3. Gurieva Natalya Filippovna - acting Deputy Head of Administration of the Municipal District “Verkhnevilyuysky ulus (district) of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)”; 4. Dmitriev Kirill Aleksandrovich - CEO of the Management Company of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (JSC); 5. Donets Andrei Ivanovich - First Deputy CEO of ANO “Agency of the Far East for Attracting Investments and Export Support”; 6. Ivanov Sergey Sergeevich – Chief Executive Officer – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA; 7. Konov Dmitry Vladimirovich (independent director) - Chairman of the Board of PJSC SIBUR Holding; 8. Mestnikov Sergey Vasilievich - acting Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 9. Moiseev Alexey Vladimirovich - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; 10. Nikolaev Aysen Sergeevich - Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 11. Noskov Alexey Petrovich (independent director, had not previously been a member of the Board) - managing director of Polyus Aldan JSC; 12. Rashevsky Vladimir Valerievich (previously not a member of the Board) - member of the Board of Directors of SUEK JSC; 13. Siluanov Anton Germanovich - Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; 14. Tereshchenko Maxim Viktorovich (previously not a member of the Board) - Minister of Industry and Geology of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); 15. Fedorov Oleg Romanovich - member of the Board of Directors of IDGC of the North-West PJSC.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as well as members of specific committees will be determined at the next meeting of the Board.
The shareholders also approved the Annual Report and the annual accounting (financial) statements of AK ALROSA for 2019, the distribution of net profit for 2019 and of undistributed profit for prior years, approved dividends, decided on remuneration for members of the Supervisory Board and the Auditing Committee who are not public officials, elected members of the Auditing Committee.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC was approved as the Company’s RAS and IFRS auditor for 2020.