Artisanal tanzanite miner hits jackpot in Tanzania

A Tanzanian artisanal miner earned 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.35 million) for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found in the country, according to media reports.The stones, which weighed 9.27 kg and 5.103 kg, were discovered by Saniniu Laizer north of the East African country.“Today’s event... is to recognise the two largest tanzanite gemstones in history since the beginning of mining activities in Mirerani,” Reuters quoted Simon Msanjila, mines ministry permanent secretary as saying.President John Magufuli who called the artisanal miner to congratulate him said his government’s purchase of the stones was proof of reforms he introduced to the mining industry since he came to power in 2015.Tanzania established trading centres across the country last year to allow artisanal miners sell their gemstones and gold to the government.The government also constructed a wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in April 2018 to stem illegal mining and trading activities.Tanzania claimed at the time that 40% of tanzanite produced in the country was being smuggled, depriving government of necessary revenue.Tanzanites are only found in Tanzania.