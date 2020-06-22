ALROSA dividends for 2019 will amount to 6.47 rubles per share

Today

At the ALROSA general annual meeting held on July 24 and arranged as absentee voting, shareholders decided to pay dividends for the second half of the year in the amount of 19.37 billion rubles, which corresponds to 100% of the cash flow for the specified period, said the company’s statement distributed on Thursday.Taking into account that ALROSA has already paid 28.28 billion rubles in dividends for the first half of the year, the total amount of dividends for 2019 will amount to 47.65 billion rubles, or 6.47 rubles per share.The date for compiling the list of persons entitled to receive dividends for 2019 is July 13, 2020.