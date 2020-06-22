Coronavirus suspended work at International diamond mine

After several employees at the International diamond mine developed by ALROSA had positive tests for coronavirus infection, the operations at the mine were suspended, according to Interfax citing the company’s media communications.

Only the services that ensure "safe operation of the critical infrastructure at the mine" will continue their work, the company said in its statement and noted that preliminarily the mine’s work will be suspended for 7 to 14 days. At the same time, according to ALROSA, the personnel of the mine and that of its contractors will receive payment in accordance with the current labor legislation.

The coronavirus-infected employees are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mirny, and their condition is stable, the statement said. According to the company’s media communications, “in a week, ALROSA will consider the option of resuming the work based on the results of testing the personnel of the mine and contractors, engaging the personnel with negative tests and the absence of virus symptoms.”

