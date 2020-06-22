Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Coronavirus suspended work at International diamond mine
Only the services that ensure "safe operation of the critical infrastructure at the mine" will continue their work, the company said in its statement and noted that preliminarily the mine’s work will be suspended for 7 to 14 days. At the same time, according to ALROSA, the personnel of the mine and that of its contractors will receive payment in accordance with the current labor legislation.
The coronavirus-infected employees are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mirny, and their condition is stable, the statement said. According to the company’s media communications, “in a week, ALROSA will consider the option of resuming the work based on the results of testing the personnel of the mine and contractors, engaging the personnel with negative tests and the absence of virus symptoms.”