Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Botswana Diamonds resumes SA fieldwork after three-month lockdown
An aerial view of Marsfontein Image credit: Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds has resumed its fieldwork at the Marsfontein diamond development project, in South Africa after a three-month lockdown.
South Africa’s gradual easing of its lockdown had somewhat sidelined exploration companies although their operations involved few people in isolated areas.
“Good to be back in the field assessing the Marsfontein gravels…,” said company managing director James Campbell in a tweet.
Botswana Diamonds recovered more than 100 macro-diamonds from Marsfontein following a bulk sampling campaign, which was carried out with the company’s royalty mining contractor Eurafrican Diamond Corporation.
The Aim and BSE listed diamond explorer said that 87 macro diamonds were recovered from the fresh kimberlite giving a modelled grade of 50cpht, while 24 macro diamonds were recovered from one of the residual stockpiles, known as Dump E giving a modelled grade of 16cpht.
Botswana Diamonds had planned to investigate options on exploitation of the dumps once the nationwide lock down in South Africa is lifted and a sense of normality returns to diamond markets, post the global Covid-19 pandemic crisis.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished