Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Pangolin Diamonds receives permission to proceed with 500t bulk sample at AK10
“Operations ceased when kimberlite was intersected at a depth of 13 metres,” it said.
“The shaft will be extended to a depth of approximately 32 metres from surface. At the 15, 20, 25 and 30 metre levels respectively, four horizontal drifts will be excavated to a maximum distance of 5 metres in each of the four shaft wall directions.”
Meanwhile, Pangolin said the follow up programme on selected aeromagnetic targets with groundmagnetic and soil sampling surveys in the Malatswae and Motloutse Projects is now underway. Technical teams were deployed to both Project areas as soon as COVID-19 restrictions were partially relaxed.
The field programme is scheduled for completion in September 2020.
“Once results are available, all data will be reviewed to select new kimberlite drill targets. It is anticipated that 10 to 15 new targets will be selected for drilling,” said Pangolin.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished