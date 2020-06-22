Pangolin Diamonds receives permission to proceed with 500t bulk sample at AK10

Pangolin Diamonds’ joint venture partner on the AK10 kimberlite, in Botswana, Makunwu Civil Blasting has been granted permission by the Department of Mines to proceed with the 500 tonne bulk sample. The bulk sample will be extracted from underground and access will be via a vertical shaft.

“Operations ceased when kimberlite was intersected at a depth of 13 metres,” it said.

“The shaft will be extended to a depth of approximately 32 metres from surface. At the 15, 20, 25 and 30 metre levels respectively, four horizontal drifts will be excavated to a maximum distance of 5 metres in each of the four shaft wall directions.”

Meanwhile, Pangolin said the follow up programme on selected aeromagnetic targets with groundmagnetic and soil sampling surveys in the Malatswae and Motloutse Projects is now underway. Technical teams were deployed to both Project areas as soon as COVID-19 restrictions were partially relaxed.

The field programme is scheduled for completion in September 2020.

“Once results are available, all data will be reviewed to select new kimberlite drill targets. It is anticipated that 10 to 15 new targets will be selected for drilling,” said Pangolin.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



