Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
DGCX to launch first FX Rolling Futures contracts in July
The contracts will go live on Monday 6 July, 2020, and will expand its suite of currency products that include G6 and Indian Rupee contracts, with the latter being the world’s largest pool of offshore exchange-traded Indian Rupee liquidity, says a press release from the Exchange.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “We are excited to expand our currency portfolio with the imminent launch of these innovative FX Rolling Futures contracts. These currencies are the most liquid and heavily traded on international markets and are being listed on the DGCX at precisely the right time–amidst ongoing currency volatility–in response to what our market participants have asked for. Not only do the contracts offer investors greater access to international currency markets with clear, understandable regulations, but the perpetual open nature of them will also provide them with unique opportunities to more efficiently hedge their risk exposure.”
The new FX Rolling Futures contracts will be priced in USD and denominated in amounts of 10,000 of the non-USD currency. Block trading will be permissible in the contracts.
“The contracts are suitable for all traders, but will offer especially great value to institutional investors, providing protection against swings in foreign exchange rates, particularly during this period of heightened volatility. In the coming months, we plan on expanding our value proposition further with the launch of more FX Rolling Futures contracts to cater to the needs of our members,” Male added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished