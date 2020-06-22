Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Jeweller TSL posts $11.6m loss for fiscal year
The company cited the trade dispute between the US and China, which weakened consumer sentiment in the company’s main markets, followed by social unrest on the streets of Hong Kong from June and then the ‘devastating’ impact of the arrival of Covid-19 from the end of last year, for the disappointing result.
Tse Sui Luen responded by negotiating rent relief with landlords, minimising staff costs and administrative expenses, and streamlining its store network.
Chairman Annie Yau said that in addition to those steps, the group adjusted its product portfolio and marketing strategies to stimulate sales and lowering its inventory level to reduce holding costs.
During the year, the turnover of the Hong Kong and Macau retail businesses decreased by 44.6 per cent and same-store sales fell by 41.6 per cent.
The group opened four new stores in Hong Kong it had committed at the beginning of the year, prior to the social unrest and coronavirus pandemic.
Self-run stores on the mainland recorded a year-on-year decrease of 20.8 per cent in sales and same-store sales fell by 21.3 per cent. The company opened 12 new self-operated stores and 78 new franchised stores, but there was a net gain of just 10 stores for the year as poor-performing outlets were shuttered.
Sales in Malaysia grew by 19.3 per cent through the year, despite the nationwide retail shutdown to halt the spread of Covid-19 from mid-March. The company now has six stores there.
TSL’s online sales grew 17.2 per cent during the year, boosted by a presence on several marketplaces and growth of its own direct-to-consumer site.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished