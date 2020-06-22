Moscow will host J-1, the first-ever jewelry exhibition integrated with congress

Today

The organizers say that this event, which will be held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow, is aimed at promoting the unification and revolutionary development of the Russian jewelry industry, supporting Russian jewelers in the post-crisis period and finding new ways to develop the country's jewelry business within the current market.J-1 will be the first exhibition integrating all formats and segments of the jewelry industry in Russia. It will bring together key industry players, including jewelers, jewelry manufacturers and stone suppliers, as well as banks, law and logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, photographers and videographers, students of art colleges and industry mass media.The J-1 program will consist of three parts, including a modern exhibition of jewelry companies, a jewelry competition and a jewelry congress. Among the topics slated for discussion are the changes in the Russian jewelry market in connection with the pandemic, the necessary legislative reforms, ways to survive the crisis, the experience of foreign colleagues and industry trends for 2020-2021.The jury of the jewelry competition will be chaired by Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, the Russian enamel jeweler and author of the ILGIZ F brand, while other leading jewelry experts from Russia and the world will be members of the jury. The jewelry competition starts on June 1, 2020, and the award ceremony will take place at the exhibition itself at the end of September.