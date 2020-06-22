Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Moscow will host J-1, the first-ever jewelry exhibition integrated with congress
The organizers say that this event, which will be held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow, is aimed at promoting the unification and revolutionary development of the Russian jewelry industry, supporting Russian jewelers in the post-crisis period and finding new ways to develop the country's jewelry business within the current market.
J-1 will be the first exhibition integrating all formats and segments of the jewelry industry in Russia. It will bring together key industry players, including jewelers, jewelry manufacturers and stone suppliers, as well as banks, law and logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, photographers and videographers, students of art colleges and industry mass media.
The J-1 program will consist of three parts, including a modern exhibition of jewelry companies, a jewelry competition and a jewelry congress. Among the topics slated for discussion are the changes in the Russian jewelry market in connection with the pandemic, the necessary legislative reforms, ways to survive the crisis, the experience of foreign colleagues and industry trends for 2020-2021.
The jury of the jewelry competition will be chaired by Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, the Russian enamel jeweler and author of the ILGIZ F brand, while other leading jewelry experts from Russia and the world will be members of the jury. The jewelry competition starts on June 1, 2020, and the award ceremony will take place at the exhibition itself at the end of September.