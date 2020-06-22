Exclusive
Christie’s to hold nine jewellery auctions globally
Image credit: Christie's
Christie’s Jewels has announced its global sales calendar for June and July 2020, saying that both will be live and online auctions, in all major sale sites including Geneva, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Paris. The auction house plans to hold a total of nine auctions… five live and four online.
The auction calendar has commenced with Jewels Online in New York between June 16-30 and will end with Important Jewels in London from July 30.
The following is the calendar announced by Christie’s for auctions in June and July:
Online Auction: New York | Jewels Online | 16-30 June 2020
Online Auction: Geneva | 101 Cartier Clocks | 7 to 21 July 2020
Online Auction: Hong Kong | Diamonds That Care | 3 to 13 July 2020
Live Auction: Paris | Fine Jewels | 8 July 2020
Live Auction: Hong Kong | Magnificent Jewels | 9 July 2020
Live Auction: Geneva | Magnificent Jewels | 22 July 2020
Live Auction: New York | Magnificent Jewels | 29 July 2020
Live Auction: London | Important Jewels | 30 July 2020
Online Auction: | Jewels Online | 22 July to 6 August 2020
The July sales close with the online auction of Jewels Online from 22 July to 6 August, which will offer over 250 lots of fine jewels and iconic designs by celebrated houses including Graff, David Morris, JAR, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished