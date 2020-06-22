Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Surat’s diamond cutting and polishing sector to work with new norms
Image credit: mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)
Following concerns regarding the growing number of COVID-19 positive patients among the diamond workers, the diamond cutting and polishing sector of Surat has worked out a new protocol to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Since re-opening operations, around 300 positive cases have been reported from the diamond polishing units. Under the new protocol, every polishing unit will have only two workers working on them instead of the usual four.
In the case one worker reports positive from a certain floor in multi-storied polishing units, the entire floor will be quarantined for a week. And in case of more than three workers reporting COVID positive, the entire unit will be shut down for a week.
On the other hand, single-storied units will be shut for a day with one worker reporting positive. Also, workers with hypertension, diabetes or above fifty-five years of age will not be asked to work. The diamond market, as well as the safety vault, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Recently, the managers of diamond units emerged as the super spreaders among the workers as they are the ones who distribute packets of diamonds to the polishers and thus come in contact with a large group of people. Diamond unit owners were asked to sanitize the packets before giving them to workers.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished