Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Namibia economy to contract by 5% in 2020 as diamond exports drop
It said in a rating action commentary that the fall in global demand for luxury goods and manufacturing inputs as well as disruption to the global gemstone supply chain are dampening exports of diamonds and other mining products.
Fitch has forecast Namibia’s GDP to rise by 3% in 2021, assuming a near-term easing of disruption from the health crisis.
“However, the medium-term growth outlook remains subdued, reflecting weak activity in key partners South Africa and Angola, the depletion of onshore diamond and zinc deposits and fishery stocks, as well as strained water supply,” it said.
Namibia's GDP has fallen by an average of 0.2% per year in 2016-2019.
Protracted economic weakness and currency depreciation have led to significant deterioration in GDP per capita in US dollar terms, and Fitch has forecast a 25% drop below its 2012 peak.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished