Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Covid-19: Zim’s plans to produce 10Mcts by 2023 may fail
Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) said in a statement to Rough & Polished that there had been a sharp fall in diamond prices and demand across the globe as a result of Covid-19.
It said although diamond mining in Marange continued uninterrupted despite the lockdown,
Zimbabwe will most likely have surplus stock of rough diamonds with no market to sell to. “Manufacturers of polished diamonds are reducing prices to raise cash and minimize their inventory risk,” said CNRG.
“The Zimbabwean diamond industry is going to be affected heavily as the international diamond industry is already in a recession due to Covid19.”
It said ZCDC had planned 11 international gem auctions outside the country, including the Asian cities, to widen marketing options amid a market glut that has steadily made polished stones cheaper.
“ZCDC has about 300 000 carats of diamonds which were due to be auctioned at the beginning of April but were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced many countries to close borders and embark on lockdowns to stop the spread of the deadly virus,” said CNRG.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished