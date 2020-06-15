Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
Yesterday
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
SMC issues closure notices to three more diamond factories in Surat
SMC Deputy Health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said: “Our teams had found 13 positive cases from Dharmanandan Diamonds, five positive cases from Shivam Exports and four from J & B brothers. There are thousands of diamond polishers working in all these factories. We have slapped closure notices on all the three firms. The factories will be disinfected and kept closed for at least ten days until further notice.”
One of the reasons of infection is suspected to be the handling of the rough diamonds, which are coming from unknown sources and passed through many people.
Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani has issued a list of guidelines to diamond factories, emphasizing on the use of mask and make proper seating arrangements maintaining social distancing among the diamond polishers.
“We have been regularly instructing the diamond factory owners to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. By issuing closure notice to the three big factories we want to set an example to other diamond factories that if they don’t follow the instructions, similar actions will be taken against them as well,” he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished