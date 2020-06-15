Stargems’ historic tender of Angolan goods rakes in over $17m in India

Today

Image credit: Stargems

Stargems conducted a historic diamond tender of Angolan goods last week in Surat, India, which proved to be a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.Company managing director Bhavesh Javeri told Rough & Polished that they sold 193 lots for just above $17.6 million out of the total 211 lots offered.He said 66,212.79 carats were sold at an average price of $266.36 per carat.“The tender was a big success, over 175 companies viewed the goods and over 125 companies submitted their bids,” said Javeri.He said this was the first time that they had conducted a diamond tender in Surat due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.Their tenders are usually held in Dubai.Stargems last conducted its diamond tender in February, before Dubai was placed on lockdown.