Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
Today
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Stargems’ historic tender of Angolan goods rakes in over $17m in India
Image credit: Stargems
Stargems conducted a historic diamond tender of Angolan goods last week in Surat, India, which proved to be a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Company managing director Bhavesh Javeri told Rough & Polished that they sold 193 lots for just above $17.6 million out of the total 211 lots offered.
He said 66,212.79 carats were sold at an average price of $266.36 per carat.
“The tender was a big success, over 175 companies viewed the goods and over 125 companies submitted their bids,” said Javeri.
He said this was the first time that they had conducted a diamond tender in Surat due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Their tenders are usually held in Dubai.
Stargems last conducted its diamond tender in February, before Dubai was placed on lockdown.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished