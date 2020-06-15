Gem Diamonds boosts H1 Letšeng sales

Today

Gem Diamonds, which owns the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, realised an average dollar per carat of $1,707 in the first half of 2020 compared to $1,687 per carat, a year earlier.It said a 13 carat pink diamond achieved $40,110 per carat, while a 61 carat white Type II diamond achieved $31,400 per carat.At least 15 diamonds were sold in the first half of 2020 for more than $1 million each and one diamond for over $5 million."The results of the latest tender for Letšeng's large diamonds are positive,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.“With an average dollar per carat for the first half of the year of $1,707, and with certain stones selling above their anticipated post- Covid19 valuations, it is clear that there is a good level of demand for the high quality Letšeng diamonds."Gem Diamonds conducted the tender in Antwerp and in strict compliance with Covid-19 health and safety protocols.