Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances

It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

15 june 2020

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Gem Diamonds boosts H1 Letšeng sales

gem_diamonds_logo.pngGem Diamonds, which owns the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, realised an average dollar per carat of $1,707 in the first half of 2020 compared to $1,687 per carat, a year earlier.
It said a 13 carat pink diamond achieved $40,110 per carat, while a 61 carat white Type II diamond achieved $31,400 per carat. 
At least 15 diamonds were sold in the first half of 2020 for more than $1 million each and one diamond for over $5 million.
"The results of the latest tender for Letšeng's large diamonds are positive,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
“With an average dollar per carat for the first half of the year of $1,707, and with certain stones selling above their anticipated post- Covid19 valuations, it is clear that there is a good level of demand for the high quality Letšeng diamonds."
Gem Diamonds conducted the tender in Antwerp and in strict compliance with Covid-19 health and safety protocols.   

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

