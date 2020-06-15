HKTDC cancels twin G&J shows in 2020; reschedules for March 2021

The next edition of the shows will now be held in March 2021---HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show from 1 – 5 March 2021 at AsiaWorld-Expo; and HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show from 3 – 7 March 2021 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
HKTDC has also stated that said it has taken these decisions in consultation with industry representatives and details of any new arrangement will be announced in due course.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished