Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances

It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

15 june 2020

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

HKTDC cancels twin G&J shows in 2020; reschedules for March 2021

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that its twin jewellery shows scheduled for August 2020 is cancelled again.
The next edition of the shows will now be held in March 2021---HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show from 1 – 5 March 2021 at AsiaWorld-Expo; and HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show from 3 – 7 March 2021 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
HKTDC has also stated that said it has taken these decisions in consultation with industry representatives and details of any new arrangement will be announced in due course.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
