Exclusive
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
Today
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Jewelry brand Courbet puts on synthetic diamonds and online sales
Image credit: Courbet
The young French jewelry brand Courbet, which uses recycled gold and synthetic diamonds, despite the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, has attracted 8 million euros from Raise Ventures and other investors, the newspaper Les Échos Business reported.
The Courbet brand relies on the Internet sales and intends to create an exclusive production channel in France for the supply of high-quality laboratory diamonds. Today, synthetic stones are imported to France mainly from the United States and Russia. Their cost is about 40% lower than natural diamonds.
During the isolation period, all physical sales of Courbet were frozen for two months. But, starting from May 11, customer purchasing activity began to grow rapidly. "This is not only due to the catch up effect. In recent weeks, many people have learned about our concept through our website," says Manuel Mullen, one of the co-owners of Courbet.
He is convinced that online trading will eventually be the main channel for selling diamond jewelry. In three years, the owners of Courbet aim to reach a turnover of 30 million euros, 70% of which will be provided by sales on the Internet. Today, this trading channel generates 20% of revenue.
According to Mullen, the strength of the Courbet trading concept is not just in "cheap luxury". The consumer is also attracted by the fact that the production of synthetic diamonds used by the jewelry company is environmentally safe and guaranteed not to violate human rights.
"Despite the pandemic, investors had no doubts about their decision," says Mullen. Part of the raised capital will be used to upgrade the online sales platform, which will allow the client to choose a jewel in conditions close to visiting a physical store. At the same time, the Courbet brand relies on the disposition of new generations to purchase jewelry online.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau