Indian diamond industry panics as ‘Angadia’ firm goes bust in Surat

The Indian diamond manufacturing sector, which is currently working with just 30% workers, and yet to resume full-fledge operations is now facing another major issue with a leading ‘angadia’ firm (courier agency) in Surat going bust.
The speculations began after the owners of the firm went underground shutting their offices in Surat, Mumbai, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, and other places on Thursday. Also, the firm’s owners supposedly owe huge amounts to more than 100 clients from the diamond industry in Surat and Mumbai.
According to an office-bearer of Surat Diamond Association (SDA), the firm in question is a leading name in the industry with accounts of many big diamantaires. It has come as a shock for the industry during a time when the sector is severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
