AIGS Lab opens branch in Shanghai

Today

The AIGS Lab has opened a branch in Shanghai to meet growing demand for gemstone reports in the Chinese market.

The new branch of the Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences (AIGS), located in downtown Shanghai in the Huangpu district, was inaugurated on June 12 and is now open to receive gemstones for testing.

AIGS will play a key role serving the vast and growing Chinese luxury market by providing reliable and internationally recognised testing of gemstones.

“AIGS gemologists follow the most rigorous procedures to carry out tests on each gem and use the most modern, advanced instruments to analyze gems accurately and efficiently,” said Kennedy Ho, AIGS Chairman.

The AIGS Lab branch in Shanghai serves the gem and jewelry industry and the public with a comprehensive range of gemstone and jewelry analysis reports, including rubies, sapphires and emeralds. The Lab grades colored gemstones and diamonds for quality and produces reports to enable both the trade and public to assess their quality for potential purchase.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished