Angola to boost diamond polishing capacity

Today

Image credit: Endiama









Angola is set to boost diamond value addition with the recent launch of the Saurimo Diamond Development Pole (Hub) in Luanda.More than 5,000 new jobs would be created, a move that will boost the cutting capacity of rough diamonds from two percent to 20%.“In this venture, several types of jobs will be created for Angolans, from diamond cutting to commercial services,” mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying by Ver Angola.The hub, which is located north of the municipality of Saurimo, is expected to be complete by November, with the infrastructure of the main stoning plant already completed.The objective of the development is to unite and provide infrastructure to companies operating in the country’s diamond mining sector.This will include diamond polishing factories.The Saurimo diamond hub, which was approved by the Angolan President in March 2019, would be overseen by SODIAM, a state diamond trading company.