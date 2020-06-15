Exclusive

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

15 june 2020

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Angola to boost diamond polishing capacity

Today
News
news_19062020_endiama.png
               Image credit: Endiama



Angola is set to boost diamond value addition with the recent launch of the Saurimo Diamond Development Pole (Hub) in Luanda.
More than 5,000 new jobs would be created, a move that will boost the cutting capacity of rough diamonds from two percent to 20%.
“In this venture, several types of jobs will be created for Angolans, from diamond cutting to commercial services,” mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying by Ver Angola.
The hub, which is located north of the municipality of Saurimo, is expected to be complete by November, with the infrastructure of the main stoning plant already completed.
The objective of the development is to unite and provide infrastructure to companies operating in the country’s diamond mining sector.
This will include diamond polishing factories.
The Saurimo diamond hub, which was approved by the Angolan President in March 2019, would be overseen by SODIAM, a state diamond trading company.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished