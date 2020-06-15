Exclusive
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
SODIAM employees nabbed for swapping diamond parcels
Sources in Luanda told Rough & Polished that the accused allegedly replaced expensive stones with cheaper ones.
Rough & Polished contacted SODIAM for a comment and it was yet to respond at the time of publication.
Angola had of late been revamping its diamond trading system.
It introduced new diamond sales modalities such as sale by contracts (sights), tenders and spot.
The diamond sales are conducted through the state diamond trader, SODIAM.
SODIAM revealed earlier this year that 12 purchase and sale contracts had been signed since last year, including four polishing factories.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished