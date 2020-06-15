Exclusive

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

15 june 2020

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

DGCX meets MiFID II / MiFIR transparency criteria

Today
News
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced that it has received a positive assessment from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, and is now listed as a third-country trading venue (TCTV) that meets the post-trade transparency requirements under MiFID II and MiFIR.
The DGCX met all the criteria set out in the ESMA Opinion - determining TCTVs for the purpose of transparency under MiFID II andMiFIR - including the requirement to have a post-trade transparency regime in place which ensures that transactions are published as soon as possible after being executed. Having met these criteria, instruments traded on the DGCX are not to be considered as Over-The-Counter (OTC) transactions, and firms that execute trades on the DGCX will not have to publish details of each transaction and incur the associated costs with doing so.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “MiFID II and MiFIR are important regulations that increase transparency across financial markets, so we are delighted to have met the high standards set by them. This is a significant milestone for both the DGCXand the UAE, and underpins our continued efforts to align with international standards. We are confident that this move will make the DGCX more accessible to European investors, while laying the foundations for us to collaborate with institutions across Europe.”
In 2017, the DGCX’s wholly-owned and regulated clearing house, the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), received recognition as a third-country Central Counter Party from ESMA.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished