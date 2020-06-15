Exclusive

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

15 june 2020

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Koin introduces "Virtual Viewer" at tender in Antwerp

Today
News

Koin-Logo.pngThe Koin International tender house following the weakening of quarantine measures by Antwerp, launched an innovative approach that allows customers to virtually participate in tenders for the sale of rough diamonds by introducing a concept called “Virtual Spectator”.
Using specialized equipment and technologies, including high-resolution video, Koin experts act like the eyes and hands of a client in real time. Sessions are also recorded, which allows customers to view products at any time convenient for them and make a decision about bidding and buying from anywhere in the world, says the Diamond Loupe.
“This is an idea which we’ve been working on for some time, which has been accelerated by the global crisis in which we all find ourselves. We’re tremendously excited to launch the Virtual Viewer, which we feel will be an industry game-changer in the way we conduct diamond tenders in the future. The upheavals and travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic have been a blow to our industry, but times of disruption are frequently when we at our most inventive. This an innovative solution to allow business as usual, and we’re delighted once again to be at the forefront,” Adam Schulman, Koin International CEO, was quoted as saying.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished