Koin introduces "Virtual Viewer" at tender in Antwerp

The Koin International tender house following the weakening of quarantine measures by Antwerp, launched an innovative approach that allows customers to virtually participate in tenders for the sale of rough diamonds by introducing a concept called “Virtual Spectator”.Using specialized equipment and technologies, including high-resolution video, Koin experts act like the eyes and hands of a client in real time. Sessions are also recorded, which allows customers to view products at any time convenient for them and make a decision about bidding and buying from anywhere in the world, says the Diamond Loupe.“This is an idea which we’ve been working on for some time, which has been accelerated by the global crisis in which we all find ourselves. We’re tremendously excited to launch the Virtual Viewer, which we feel will be an industry game-changer in the way we conduct diamond tenders in the future. The upheavals and travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic have been a blow to our industry, but times of disruption are frequently when we at our most inventive. This an innovative solution to allow business as usual, and we’re delighted once again to be at the forefront,” Adam Schulman, Koin International CEO, was quoted as saying.