Lucara Diamond leads the way in gender inclusivity, equality

Lucara Diamond, which wholly-owns Karowe mine in Botswana, is leading other diamond companies in gender inclusivity and quality, a senior manager has said.Lucara Botswana managing director Naseem Lahri was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying that 75% of the executive team at group level are women and 67% at a local level.“This is something for other companies to benchmark against. It is a phenomenal achievement. The number of women at the top was achieved organically due to the inclusive nature of Lucara,” she said.“…I personally believe the industry can do more to get women in the forefront. They are coming along but not fast enough.”Lahri said the mining industry need to be more progressive in relation to gender equality."Mining was always a male-dominated industry and wasn’t very conducive for females to move up the ranks especially in the technical arena. Therefore, making it difficult for females to progress,” she said.“An inclusive environment will yield great results from a gender equality perspective and will show an increased number of women in the forefront. It has statistically been proven that women-run organisations show an increased bottom line within two years.”