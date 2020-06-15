Exclusive

Colin Shah elected Chairman, Vipul Shah as Vice Chairman of GJEPC for 2020-22

The new Committee of Administration (CoA) of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council for the term 2020-22 was announced on 9 June following the declaration of results of the elections held through an online voting process from March 20 to 26, 2020.
Colin Shah, the previous Vice Chairman will assume the role of Chairman for the new term and Vipul P. Shah, a former GJEPC Chairman, will take over the position of Vice Chairman.

news_17062020_gjepc.png
                         Colin Shah                                                                     Vipul P. Shah          Image credit: GJEPC


Heads of the Diamond Panel, Gold Jewellery Panel & Other Precious Metal Jewellery Panel - (SEZ Category); Coloured Gemstones Panel & Pearls Panel, Silver Jewellery Panel; Synthetic Stones/Costume Fashion Jewellery & Sales to Foreign Tourist Panel; as well as 5 Regional Chairmen were also elected or re-elected unopposed or through polling to positions in the CoA.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

