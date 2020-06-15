Colin Shah elected Chairman, Vipul Shah as Vice Chairman of GJEPC for 2020-22

Colin Shah, the previous Vice Chairman will assume the role of Chairman for the new term and Vipul P. Shah, a former GJEPC Chairman, will take over the position of Vice Chairman.
Heads of the Diamond Panel, Gold Jewellery Panel & Other Precious Metal Jewellery Panel - (SEZ Category); Coloured Gemstones Panel & Pearls Panel, Silver Jewellery Panel; Synthetic Stones/Costume Fashion Jewellery & Sales to Foreign Tourist Panel; as well as 5 Regional Chairmen were also elected or re-elected unopposed or through polling to positions in the CoA.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished