Russian green diamond - a story to be continued

Image credit: Selikhov Diamonds

Last November, the Jewelry House of Selikhov Diamonds unveiled a ring graced with an 18.01-carat diamond of a very rare dark-green color at Jewellery Arabia held in Manama, Bahrain. This exhibit attracted the attention of the visitors and experts who noted its great investment attractiveness.The story of this stone began in Yakutia, where it was mined and weighed 61.18 carats before cutting. In 2009, the gem was purchased by a Russian jewelry collector, cut and polished at a diamond manufacturing factory in Yakutia and certified by one of the Russian gemological centers. The experts who examined this stone said that large diamonds of such a saturated color have not been found in Russia over the past century.In 2017, Selikhov Diamonds obtained a colored diamond report from the laboratory of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), which confirmed the natural color of this stone and the absence of treatment signs in it.In 2019, the Selikhov Diamonds Jewelry House decided to make a ring with this diamond, and in November of the same year the ring was exhibited at Jewellery Arabia attracting genuine interest on the part of many visitors.Colored diamonds are an extremely rare find. Only 0.002 percent of diamonds mined in the world can be attributed to stones with a pronounced color. Polished diamonds made from them are both valuable jewelry pieces and reliable investment tools. The most valuable of them are red and green stones, since they are the most rare and expensive. Prices for colored diamonds can be extremely high and reach one million dollars per carat if stones have a natural color. Large diamonds weighing more than six carats are usually sold at auctions, and their price cap is unlimited.For example, a 22-carat pink diamond was sold for $ 90 million at Jewellery Arabia mentioned above.