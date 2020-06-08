Element Six launches first commercially-available, general-purpose quantum grade diamond

Today





DNV-B1TM CVD diamonds

Image credit: Element Six





De Beers’ Element Six will launch its first commercially-available, general-purpose chemical vapour deposition (CVD) quantum grade diamond, DNV-B1™.

DNV-B1™, the first solution in Element Six’s new DNV™ Series, is an ideal starting material for those interested in researching nitrogen-vacancy (NV) ensembles for quantum demonstrations, masers, detection of RF radiation, gyroscopes, sensing and further projects.

DNV-B1™ was developed to provide a baseline solution that contains a uniform density of NV spin centres.

It was also specifically designed for emerging diamond applications that require ensembles of NV centres, guaranteeing a minimum level of performance.

“Growing diamond by chemical vapour deposition means that, firstly, my team can controllably and reproducibly dope the grown diamond with nitrogen,” said Element Six principal scientist Matthew Markham.

“Then, following subsequent irradiation and annealing steps, they are able to produce a diamond that contains a uniform and repeatable NV spin centre concentration with spin lifetimes of a microsecond.”

DNV-B1™ contains optimised nitrogen vacancy defects that will lower the barriers for the adoption of diamond in research and development for quantum applications, unlocking a new generation of diamond-enabled quantum technologies.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished