Exclusive

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

Yesterday

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Element Six launches first commercially-available, general-purpose quantum grade diamond

Today
News

news_16062020_element_six.png
DNV-B1TM CVD diamonds                                                                                    Image credit: Element Six



De Beers’ Element Six will launch its first commercially-available, general-purpose chemical vapour deposition (CVD) quantum grade diamond, DNV-B1™.
DNV-B1™, the first solution in Element Six’s new DNV™ Series, is an ideal starting material for those interested in researching nitrogen-vacancy (NV) ensembles for quantum demonstrations, masers, detection of RF radiation, gyroscopes, sensing and further projects. 
DNV-B1™ was developed to provide a baseline solution that contains a uniform density of NV spin centres.
It was also specifically designed for emerging diamond applications that require ensembles of NV centres, guaranteeing a minimum level of performance.
“Growing diamond by chemical vapour deposition means that, firstly, my team can controllably and reproducibly dope the grown diamond with nitrogen,” said Element Six principal scientist Matthew Markham.
“Then, following subsequent irradiation and annealing steps, they are able to produce a diamond that contains a uniform and repeatable NV spin centre concentration with spin lifetimes of a microsecond.”
DNV-B1™ contains optimised nitrogen vacancy defects that will lower the barriers for the adoption of diamond in research and development for quantum applications, unlocking a new generation of diamond-enabled quantum technologies.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished