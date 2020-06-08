Exclusive

Yesterday

08 june 2020

01 june 2020

25 may 2020

18 may 2020

Gem Diamonds pays Lesotho over $32m in 2019

Today
news_16062020_gem diamonds.png
Image credit: Gem Diamonds



Gem Diamonds paid $32.1 million to the government of Lesotho in taxes, royalties and licence fees for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The LSE-listed company is obliged to disclose payments to governments regulations that are equal to or exceed $110 000 (£86 000).
However, all payments below this threshold were excluded.
Gem Diamonds paid $17.3 million in taxes to the Lesotho Revenue Authority.
It further paid $14.6 million in royalties as well as $122 000 in licence fees to the government of Lesotho.
The company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho and is currently in the process of selling its 100% share of the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana. 
Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letšeng in 2006, it has produced more than 60 +100 carat, large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

