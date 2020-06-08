Malca-Amit joins WFDB

Exclusive

Malca-Amit, a leading international logistics and shipping company serving the diamond, jewelry and watch industries, has joined the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) as an Associate Member, according to a press release from WFDB.This is in keeping with the new WFDB effort to add leading organizations in the global diamond and jewelry industries to its ranks. The WFDB, which was founded in 1947 to protect the interests of diamond bourses and their members, is seeking to broaden its influence and relevance by co-opting non-bourse players.
Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB and President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, said “We are very pleased to welcome Malca-Amit to the World Federation of Diamond Bourses family. The WFDB wants to see greater cooperation among all of the parties involved in the diamond industry. Our collaboration makes the entire industry stronger.”
Malca-Amit is the second company to have recently joined the WFDB as an Associate Member, after it was announced that Chow Tai Fook joined the organization last week. “Many other companies have expressed interest in joining the WFDB, which they see as a leading force for transparency, openness and innovation in the industry. We will be announcing additional new members shortly,” Dvash said.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

