Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta of M/s Rosy Blue passes away

Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, Founder of B. Arun Kumar & Co passed away yesterday 14 June in Mumbai. He was the head of the family-owned Belgian/Indian conglomerate Rosy Blue.
In 1960, he co-founded B. Arunkumar & Co in Mumbai, which was later named Rosy Blue, and is ranked as the top six diamond companies of India.
A founder member of the Diamond Exporters Association Ltd, Arunkumar Mehta was also a member of the managing committee of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India for more than 20 years, and member of the managing committee of the Bharat Diamond Bourse.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished