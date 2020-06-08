Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta of M/s Rosy Blue passes away

Today

Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, Founder of B. Arun Kumar & Co passed away yesterday 14 June in Mumbai. He was the head of the family-owned Belgian/Indian conglomerate Rosy Blue.In 1960, he co-founded B. Arunkumar & Co in Mumbai, which was later named Rosy Blue, and is ranked as the top six diamond companies of India.A founder member of the Diamond Exporters Association Ltd, Arunkumar Mehta was also a member of the managing committee of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India for more than 20 years, and member of the managing committee of the Bharat Diamond Bourse.