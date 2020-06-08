Exclusive

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta of M/s Rosy Blue passes away

news_15062020_Arun_Kumar.jpgArunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, Founder of B. Arun Kumar & Co passed away yesterday 14 June in Mumbai. He was the head of the family-owned Belgian/Indian conglomerate Rosy Blue.
In 1960, he co-founded B. Arunkumar & Co in Mumbai, which was later named Rosy Blue, and is ranked as the top six diamond companies of India. 
A founder member of the Diamond Exporters Association Ltd, Arunkumar Mehta was also a member of the managing committee of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India for more than 20 years, and member of the managing committee of the Bharat Diamond Bourse.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

