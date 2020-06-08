Diamond workers test positive in Surat; Floors of 8 units shut

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) sanitised and shut workstations on specific floors of eight major diamond units in Katargam area of the city on 12 June as 23 diamond polishers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the area.
The eight firms have been asked to not operate the floors that were disinfected and shut until further notice.
Additionally, SMC officials have penalized these factories around $150 each for not maintaining social distancing norms.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau , Rough & Polished