Dubai Diamond Exchange ready to host tenders

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) is open for business and ready to host regular activities, including tenders, in line with the easing of restrictions across the Emirate, according to a press release from DDE.Located in DMCC, the facility has implemented all the latest health and safety guidelines and protocols issued by the UAE government and health authorities. Social distancing measures alongside regular disinfection procedures are in place to guarantee a safe experience for employees and visitors alike.Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC: “While we continue to navigate a global economic slowdown, we must also be prepared to bounce back. With the gradual easing of restrictions and lockdowns, both locally and globally, business activity is resuming and we are seeing some positive signs of recovery. As such, we have been diligent in our effort to ensure the Dubai Diamond Exchange is ready to accommodate tenders safely, and we look forward to updating the market on its activities in the coming period.”