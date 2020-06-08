Ramat Gan Trading Halls close due to COVID-19 case

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) closed its trading halls on 9 June after a trader was found to have coronavirus and will remain closed at least till June 15, according to media reports.
The trader who tested positive for COVID-19; and fellow traders who came into contact in both the rough and polished areas are now self-isolating for two weeks.
The trading floor was initially shut on March 15 because of the global pandemic and restarted on May 24 with social distancing in place.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished