Ramat Gan Trading Halls close due to COVID-19 case

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) closed its trading halls on 9 June after a trader was found to have coronavirus and will remain closed at least till June 15, according to media reports.The trader who tested positive for COVID-19; and fellow traders who came into contact in both the rough and polished areas are now self-isolating for two weeks.The trading floor was initially shut on March 15 because of the global pandemic and restarted on May 24 with social distancing in place.