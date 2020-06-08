Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Formation of ZCDC has worsened the situation in Marange – report

Today
News
_news_12062020_zcdc.png
Image credit: ZCDC


The formation of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), following the removal of several companies that were operating in Marange, has worsened the situation than the anticipated changes.
Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) board member Tumai Murombo was quoted by Chat263 as saying during a webinar that the country had failed to generate meaningful diamond revenue since the formation of ZCDC.
Harare had cited failure to declare all diamond revenue to the central bank and smuggling as one of the reasons why it refused to extend mining permits of former Marange miners.
“Up to now really if I am to be asked what we have benefited from Marange diamonds, it’s very difficult to pin point…but given the pronouncements government has made before it should not be difficult,” he said.
“We have a big challenge in terms of lack of political will, not only to develop laws, we still have a specific diamond outstanding, we still have Mines and Minerals Bill remaining a bill…as long as they remain bills or draft policies we are going nowhere.” 
Mines and mining development minister Winston Chitando said last March that the diamond sector realised $165 million in 2019 compared to $98 million in 2018.  
Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023.   
The country is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats in 2018.
Marange produced 12 million carats at its peak in 2012.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished