EHR signs Botswana diamond exploration alliance agreement

EHR Resources has signed an exploration alliance agreement with Diamond Exploration Strategies (DES), which is focused on diamond exploration in Botswana.
The ASX-listed company will avail $1.5 million over three years to finance exploration activities and earn 50% ownership of any discoveries made by DES.
The alliance is initially over five areas that have existing prospecting licences and it will also extend to cover other prospective areas that maybe identified in Botswana.
“We are very pleased to form this alliance with DES who have an excellent team with a proven record in diamond exploration and discovery in Botswana,” said HER managing director Peter Ravenscroft.
"The alliance provides EHR with turn-key entry into one of the world’s leading diamond jurisdictions with an experienced local shareholder. EHR shareholders gain immediate exposure to any potential discoveries, and have a path forward to share in further development of any new diamond projects.”
DES will conduct all exploration activities using alliance funding and EHR will have an option to sole fund a scoping study on a designated project to earn-in to a 70% ownership interest, with a further option to reach a 90% ownership interest by sole funding a feasibility study.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

