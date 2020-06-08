Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Robust recovery for Tiffany & Co in China

Today
News

On the occasion when Tiffany & Co reported its financial results on 9 June for the three months ended April 30, 2020, Alessandro Bogliolo, CEO - Tiffany & Co predicted a robust recovery for the company, according to a report in businesswire.com.
Alessandro Bogliolo said, “While the first quarter was very challenging with sales and earnings significantly impacted by COVID-19, I am confident Tiffany’s best days remain in front of us because there is evidence that the strategic decisions we took to focus on our Mainland China domestic business. First, while sales in key markets like the United States and Japan were down significantly during the first quarter, our business performance in Mainland China, which was the first market impacted by the virus, is indicative that a robust recovery is underway. Retail sales in Mainland China were down approximately 85% and 15% during the first and second months of the quarter, but up approximately 30% during April, each as compared to the same period in the prior year. Moreover, that sequential strength has continued to accelerate with May retail sales in Mainland China up approximately 90% despite global net sales being down approximately 40% in that month as compared to May 2019.”
In comparison, figures worldwide in the first quarter shows that Tiffany’s net sales declined 45% to $556 mln and comparable sales declined 44%; on a constant-exchange-rate basis, net sales declined by 44% as compared to the prior year and comparable sales declined 43%. The net loss was $65 mln, or $0.53 per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $125 mln, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished